ECB has told several banks to submit plans on bad loan by end-February: source
#Business News
January 30, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 8 months ago

ECB has told several banks to submit plans on bad loan by end-February: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has asked several banks to submit a plan by the end of February spelling out how they intend to reduce their problematic loans, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The source, who declined to name the banks involved, said the request was a follow-up to the ECB’s new guidance on non-performing loans issued last year.

Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit (CRDI.MI) earlier on Monday said it had been requested to present such a plan by Feb. 28. Genoa-based Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) must also submit its own plan by that deadline.

Italian banks are saddled with 356 billion euros ($378 billion) of soured debts, a third of the euro zone’s total, accumulated during a long recession.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Luca Trogni

