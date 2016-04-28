ECB ups supervision levy on banks by nearly a quarter

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has bumped up the annual fee it levies on euro zone lenders for supervising them by nearly a quarter as it hires more staff and prepares to carry out a new health check, it said on Thursday.

Euro zone banks will be charged a total 404 million euros ($459 million) for this year, up 23.9 percent from 2015, the ECB said.

The central bank plans to hire 125 permanent new staff this year, as well as 35 employees on “limited positions”. It will also carry out a new round of stress tests on some of the euro zone’s top banks.

The 129 large banks under direct ECB supervision will foot almost 90 percent of the bill, with the remaining 3,200 smaller lenders, which are supervised by national authorities, paying the balance.

“Individual fees for each bank will be determined according to the bank’s importance and risk profile,” the ECB said in the statement.