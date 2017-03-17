FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Big bank capital levels may still be on the low side: ECB's Angeloni
March 17, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 5 months ago

Big bank capital levels may still be on the low side: ECB's Angeloni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The global push for bank regulation after the global financial crisis was appropriate and capital levels at big lenders may still be on the low side, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Friday.

"My personal reading of the research evidence is that the present levels, though much increased in recent years, may still be on the low side, especially considering that capital requirements based on idiosyncratic risks were not sufficient when one accounts for systemic risk," Angeloni said in Rome.

"This is therefore particularly the case for systemic institutions," Angeloni added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones

