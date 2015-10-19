FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smaller European banks will also undergo ECB stress test next year
October 19, 2015 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

Smaller European banks will also undergo ECB stress test next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will carry out a separate stress test for banks under its supervision that will not take part in a pan-European exercise designed by the European Banking Authority, the ECB’s supervision chief said on Monday.

“What we have been told ... is that we should consider having about 70 percent of banking assets under the stress test,” Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament’s economic committee. “In order to reach that percentage, you have to go for pretty big banks.”

She said it was reasonable to assume this would involve 50 to 60 banks but no number has been agreed on and smaller lenders should also expect some testing.

”The banks that will not be picked for the EBA stress test, will have some kind of stress test under the SSM (Single Supervisory Mechanism) in a non-public fashion... to assess the need for capital requirements, she said. “It will not be a public exercise.”

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
