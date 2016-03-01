FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone banks much more resilient than in 2008: ECB
#Business News
March 1, 2016 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone banks much more resilient than in 2008: ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger attends at a news conference at the ECB in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone’s banking system is in much better shape than at the onset of the financial crisis in 2008, thanks to higher capital buffers and stricter rules, one of the European Central Bank’s top banking supervisors said on Tuesday.

“Altogether, the banking system is much more resilient today than it was in 2008 – not least thanks to an improved regulatory and supervisory framework,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB’s supervisory arm on the executive board, said in a speech in New York.

To see her full speech, click: here

Reporting By Francesco Canepa

