FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB to unveil guidelines for banks to work down bad debt: Nouy
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 7, 2016 / 11:52 AM / a year ago

ECB to unveil guidelines for banks to work down bad debt: Nouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, July 21, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will soon unveil proposed guidelines for banks to work down their pile of bad debt but expects the process for reducing non-performing loans to be lengthy, ECB bank supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Wednesday.

"ECB Banking Supervision will shortly launch a consultation on guidance for banks on dealing with their non-performing loans," Nouy told a conference in Bratislava on Wednesday. "The guidance provides recommendations to banks and sets out a number of best practices we have identified."

"The guidance constitutes the ECB’s supervisory expectations and serves as a basis for supervisors to evaluate how banks handle NPLs," she added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.