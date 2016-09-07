ECB to unveil guidelines for banks to work down bad debt: Nouy

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will soon unveil proposed guidelines for banks to work down their pile of bad debt but expects the process for reducing non-performing loans to be lengthy, ECB bank supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Wednesday.

"ECB Banking Supervision will shortly launch a consultation on guidance for banks on dealing with their non-performing loans," Nouy told a conference in Bratislava on Wednesday. "The guidance provides recommendations to banks and sets out a number of best practices we have identified."

"The guidance constitutes the ECB’s supervisory expectations and serves as a basis for supervisors to evaluate how banks handle NPLs," she added.