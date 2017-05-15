FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
ECB supervisors need flexibility in assessing risk: Nouy
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 15, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 3 months ago

ECB supervisors need flexibility in assessing risk: Nouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Daniele Nouy, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, speaks at a Thomson Reuters newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London November 28, 2014.Neil Hall

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bank supervisors need to retain their flexibility in interpreting rules and assessing risk to avoid having to enforce a rigid, one-size-fits-all approach for distinctly different lenders, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy says on Monday.

"That’s why I am worried about some legislative proposals that are being discussed," Nouy told a conference. "They would put too tight a frame around supervisors’ assessment of 'Pillar 2' risks by means of a regulatory technical standard and would restrict supervisors’ ability to collect ad hoc reports."

She said that under such inflexible rules, supervisors would no longer be able to adequately differentiate between risks, thus hurting the safest banks rather than the riskiest ones.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.