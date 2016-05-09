FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Gabriel says must help Greece to reduce debt burden
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 9, 2016 / 9:07 AM / a year ago

Germany's Gabriel says must help Greece to reduce debt burden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel presents the spring economic outlook at a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday euro zone finance ministers should start talks on debt relief for Greece, warning that further austerity measures would crush the green shoots of its recent economic recovery.

“We must help the country to reduce its debt burden,” Gabriel said in a speech in Berlin, adding that the Greek economy was finally growing again and this should not be choked off by additional austerity measures.

“That’s why a step must finally be made at today’s Eurogroup meeting in Brussels to move toward a situation where Greece doesn’t have to fight every year again to get new loans in order to repay old loans,” Gabriel said.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.