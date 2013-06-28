FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foundations of EU banking union in place mid-2014: Hollande
June 28, 2013 / 12:20 PM / in 4 years

Foundations of EU banking union in place mid-2014: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's President Francois Hollande holds a news conference during the European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe will have a single banking supervisor and a mechanism for winding down failed banks in place by the middle of 2014, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday after an EU summit.

“This banking union project launched a year ago is now being carried out with a timeframe that allows us to say that all the mechanisms ... will be there in mid-2014 to protect Europe from a banking crisis,” he told reporters in Brussels.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

