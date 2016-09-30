FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank of Italy head says wise to be ready for state aid for banks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 30, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Bank of Italy head says wise to be ready for state aid for banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - State aid for Italian banks is something that should be considered even if it remains a remote possibility, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told Italian daily Il Foglio on Friday.

"It is wise to get ready for the idea of state aid even if that does not mean it will be necessary," Visco told the newspaper.

Troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) has agreed with the European Central Bank a new restructuring plan based on a 5 billion-euro capital boost and the sale of 28 billion euros worth of bad loans.

But there is growing concern it may have to turn to the government for support.

Asked about foreign investors buying into Italian banks, Visco said the nationality of shareholders was not important but rather "their capacity to guarantee stability".

The central bank head said the constraints on Italian budgetary policy were due to the country's high public debt and not to European rules.

Asked about Italy's referendum in December on constitutional reform, Visco said the country had to "proceed along the path of change".

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.