Italy's Atlante says no current plan to buy Monte Paschi bad loans

A Monte dei Paschi di Siena advertisement is seen on a screen in a bank window in downtown Milan, Italy, January 14, 2016.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's privately funded banking-rescue fund, Atlante, will play no role for the time being in the sale of bad loans by ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), a top official at the fund said on Thursday.

Paolo Petrignani, chief executive of Atlante's manager Quaestio, ruled out the fund's involvement.

"I don't know about later, it depends whether we get more money," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.