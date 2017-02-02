FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Italy's Atlante says no current plan to buy Monte Paschi bad loans
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 2, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 7 months ago

Italy's Atlante says no current plan to buy Monte Paschi bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Monte dei Paschi di Siena advertisement is seen on a screen in a bank window in downtown Milan, Italy, January 14, 2016.Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's privately funded banking-rescue fund, Atlante, will play no role for the time being in the sale of bad loans by ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), a top official at the fund said on Thursday.

Paolo Petrignani, chief executive of Atlante's manager Quaestio, ruled out the fund's involvement.

"I don't know about later, it depends whether we get more money," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Bendeich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.