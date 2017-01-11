FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Germany finance minister says sure Italy will stick to European bailout rules
#Business News
January 11, 2017 / 7:03 PM / 7 months ago

Germany finance minister says sure Italy will stick to European bailout rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 14, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he had no doubt that Italy would stick to European bailout rules as Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan had promised.

"I do not have the slightest doubt that he will stick to that," Schaeuble told an event in Berlin.

The German finance ministry last month expressed concern about Italian plans to rescue the country's third biggest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and said Rome must stick to European rules for such bailouts.

At the time, a spokesman for the German ministry said precautionary state recapitalization of banks could only be done under strict conditions, including that the bank must be solvent and creditors must be among the first to suffer losses.

Reporting by Gernot Heller, Writing by Andrea Shalal

