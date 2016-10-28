Italy's Atlante fund tells Vicenza, Veneto banks to examine tie-up

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian bank bailout fund that owns Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca has told the two ailing lenders to examine a possible tie-up and present a plan by year end to ensure their survival, it said on Friday.

Quaestio Capital Management, which manages the Atlante fund, said in a statement it had sent a letter to the top management of both banks urging them to detail the measures they intend to adopt to return to profitability and "ensure business continuity".