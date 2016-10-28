FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Atlante fund tells Vicenza, Veneto banks to examine tie-up
October 28, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 10 months ago

Italy's Atlante fund tells Vicenza, Veneto banks to examine tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Banca Popolare di Vicenza logo is seen in Montebello Vicentino, near Vicenza, Italy, April 23, 2016.Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian bank bailout fund that owns Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca has told the two ailing lenders to examine a possible tie-up and present a plan by year end to ensure their survival, it said on Friday.

Quaestio Capital Management, which manages the Atlante fund, said in a statement it had sent a letter to the top management of both banks urging them to detail the measures they intend to adopt to return to profitability and "ensure business continuity".

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
