FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Italy's Banco Popolare shareholders approve merger with BPM
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 15, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

Italy's Banco Popolare shareholders approve merger with BPM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past Banca Popolare di Milano ( BPM) downtown Milan, Italy, February 11, 2016.Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

VERONA, Italy (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italian lender Banco Popolare on Saturday approved a tie-up with Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) by a resounding majority, removing one of the final hurdles to the creation of Italy's third-largest bank.

BPM shareholders have the final say on the merger plan and will vote later today after their own meeting in Milan.

If approved, the tie-up will be the first prompted by reforms introduced by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi early last year to promote mergers and boost bank profitability.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing Francesca Landini; editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.