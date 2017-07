FILE PHOTO: The entrance of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank's headquarters is seen in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2016.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena will delay the release of first-half results, originally scheduled for July 28, as it awaits a state bailout, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The recapitalization with 5.4 billion euros of public money - part of a plan to plug an 8.1 billion euro capital gap - is expected to take place in early August, the sources said.