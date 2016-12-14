Monte dei Paschi board to reconvene on Thursday: source

People use a cash machine of Monte Dei Paschi bank in downtown in Florence, Italy March 1, 2016.

MILAN (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi's board was meeting on Wednesday and will reconvene on Thursday to decide whether the bank can launch a last-ditch attempt to raise 5 billion euros on the market, a source close to the matter said.

The lender will communicate its decisions on Thursday, the source added.

The bank confirmed on Tuesday that the European Central Bank had rejected its request for more time to carry out the privately-funded capital raise, putting pressure on the Italian government to inject money in the lender.