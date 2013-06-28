FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel insists EU bank resolution body needs treaty change
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 28, 2013 / 12:22 PM / 4 years ago

Merkel insists EU bank resolution body needs treaty change

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on Friday that a single European authority to deal with failed banks would require a change in the European Union’s treaty, raising an obstacle to the planned next step towards EU banking union.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the EU executive will issue proposals for such a banking resolution mechanism in the next two weeks. EU officials dispute the need to amend the treaty, but Berlin is sensitive because of the scrutiny of its constitutional court.

“Germany has made clear that under the current treaties the Commission does not have the competence to run such a central authority or act as a resolution body. If we want new competencies then they must be linked to treaty changes,” Merkel said.

She also confirmed that Germany, home of Europe’s biggest automobile industry, opposed a tentative EU agreement on stricter carbon emissions curbs for cars, arguing that Europe must be careful not to harm its own industry.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.