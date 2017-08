Monte dei Paschi subordinated debt drops as swap seen at risk

People use a cash machine of Monte Dei Paschi bank in downtown in Florence, Italy March 1, 2016.

MILAN (Reuters) - The yield on a Sept. 2020 subordinated bond by Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) targeted by a debt-to-equity conversion offer launched by the Italian bank rose on Monday as traders said the swap's take-up was seen as insufficient to ensure its success.

Monte dei Paschi said on Friday preliminary data showed take-up for the offer had topped 1 billion euros. A large take-up would ease Monte dei Paschi's task of raising 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in capital this year to remain in business.

Political turmoil in Italy following the outcome of Sunday's constitutional referendum further complicates the bank's efforts.

The Sept. 2020 bond XS0540544912=R lost 2 percentage points in price by 1115 GMT yielding 22.7 percent, up from 21.5 percent late on Friday.