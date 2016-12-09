FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Monte dei Paschi managers met banks, Italy economy minister: Treasury source
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 9, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 8 months ago

Monte dei Paschi managers met banks, Italy economy minister: Treasury source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (BMPS.MI) top management met Italy's economy minister and representatives from investment banks JPMorgan and Mediobanca in Rome on Friday, a Treasury source said.

The struggling bank asked the European Central Bank for an extension to a capital-raising plan, but a source told Reuters on Friday that the central bank rejected the request.

That increases pressure on the government to intervene to save Monte Paschi, Italy's third-biggest bank, from being wound down. JPMorgan and Mediobanca must decide whether to back the cash call.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.