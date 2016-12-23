FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte dei Paschi says capital increase failed
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 22, 2016 / 8:06 PM / in 10 months

Monte dei Paschi says capital increase failed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Thursday its plan to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of fresh capital had failed, paving the way for Italy to approve a state bailout of the country’s third-largest bank.

Monte dei Paschi said a failure to find cornerstone investors and sell new shares meant that it also had scrapped a debt-to-equity conversion offer that had raised 2 billion euros in capital.

It said it was returning bonds tendered under the swap.

The Tuscan bank said it would not pay any fees to the investment banks that had worked to place its shares or on its planned bad loan sale, including its advisers JPMorgan and Mediobanca.

The bad loan sale could not go ahead as the bank failed to raise the money it needed to cover losses from loan writedowns.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.