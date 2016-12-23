FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Italy's Monte dei Paschi says will request a state bailout
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 23, 2016 / 12:52 AM / 8 months ago

Italy's Monte dei Paschi says will request a state bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Friday it would request a capital injection from the state after failing to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) it needed from private investors to stay afloat.

The request came just minutes after the government announced the creation of a 20 billion euro fund to help ailing lenders in the wake of Monte dei Paschi's failure to raise sufficient capital in the market.

Monte dei Paschi said in a statement it would request a so-called precautionary public recapitalization, which, under European Union rules aimed at shielding taxpayers, entails a forced conversion of the bank's junior bonds into shares.

However, to prevent an outcry from retail savers, the bank said it would put forward a specific proposal for high street investors who had bought into a 2 billion euro junior bond that it issued in 2008.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.