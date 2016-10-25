FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Shares in Monte dei Paschi suspended from trading after 23 percent drop
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
#Business News
October 25, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 10 months ago

Shares in Monte dei Paschi suspended from trading after 23 percent drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The entrance of the Monte dei Paschi bank headquarters is seen in Siena, central Italy, January 29, 2016.Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) turned negative with the sector and were suspended from trading after a 23 percent drop.

The stock rose as much as 26.5 percent on Tuesday after Italy's third-largest bank unveiled a turnaround plan under new chief executive Marco Morelli, capping a week of gains that has seen shares rally by 150 percent.

"The plan was well received but such a rally was unwarranted, it was just a matter of time before investors started booking profits and now they have started doing just that," a Milan-based trader said.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

