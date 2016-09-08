FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy govt expects Monte dei Paschi to name new CEO soon: source
September 8, 2016

Italy govt expects Monte dei Paschi to name new CEO soon: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's government, the single largest shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, expects the Tuscan bank to name a new chief executive soon and is confident the situation is "under control", a Treasury source said on Thursday.

Italy's third-biggest bank announced CEO Fabrizio Viola had agreed to step down as it prepares to tap investors for the third time in as many years, raising as much as 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in a share sale. ($1 = 0.8890 euros)

The government owns around 4 percent of Monte dei Paschi after it bailed the bank out twice during the financial crisis.

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri,

