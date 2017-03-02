FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Monte dei Paschi aims to approve draft revamp plan March 9: source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 2, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 6 months ago

Monte dei Paschi aims to approve draft revamp plan March 9: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People use a cash machine of Monte Dei Paschi bank in downtown in Florence, Italy March 1, 2016.Tony Gentile/File photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) is looking to approve a draft restructuring plan at a board meeting on March 9, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The plan is an important step towards getting the green light from European authorities for state intervention to rescue the lender.

Monte dei Paschi asked for state support last year after failing to raise 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) on the market to shore up its capital.

Once approved, the draft restructuring plan will be sent to the Italian Treasury and later forwarded to the European authorities to start formal talks, the source said.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Luca Trogni

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.