FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Monte dei Paschi board approves business plan: board member
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 24, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 10 months ago

Monte dei Paschi board approves business plan: board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks on a logo of the Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome, Italy September 24, 2013.Alessandro Bianchi/Files

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of ailing Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) approved on Monday a turnaround plan meant to help the bank raise 5 billion euros from investors, a board member said.

"It's a very good plan, we are confident," the board member said as he left the board meeting, which was still underway.

He said the board had unanimously backed the plan and that a shareholder meeting will be held by the end of November to approve the capital boosting measures.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.