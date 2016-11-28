FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Monte dei Paschi faces potential legal claims for $8.5 billion: document
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2016 / 11:22 AM / 9 months ago

Monte dei Paschi faces potential legal claims for $8.5 billion: document

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks on a logo of the Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome, Italy September 24, 2013.Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Monday it is facing potential legal claims for a total of more than 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) in a series of civil lawsuits.

In a prospectus for a debt swap offer due to start on Monday, the Tuscan bank said it had set aside 627 million euros to cover for such claims.

The bank, which is seeking to raise 5 billion euros through the debt swap and a share sale, said the potential negative impact of an inspection of its loan portfolio currently being conducted by the European Central Bank was not included in its recently presented business plan.

The bank said the ECB could ask it to book further writedowns on bad loans as a result of the audit with a significant impact on the bank's capital and its financial situation.

The regulator has also told the bank to present a detailed funding plan for each year to 2018 after finding that its liquidity position had weakened, the document said.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.