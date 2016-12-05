FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
Former Monte dei Paschi CEO Viola seen headed for Popolare di Vicenza as Iorio quits
December 5, 2016 / 10:56 AM / in 9 months

Former Monte dei Paschi CEO Viola seen headed for Popolare di Vicenza as Iorio quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Popolare di Vicenza said on Monday Chief Executive Francesco Iorio had tendered his resignation and two sources close to the matter said he was expected to be replaced by former Monte dei Paschi head Fabrizio Viola.

Popolare di Vicenza was rescued earlier this year by bank bailout fund Atlante after an initial share issue needed to keep the regional bank afloat failed to meet demand. The lender has proposed cutting 700 jobs by the end of the year in an effort to rein in costs.

Iorio arrived at Popolare di Vicenza from UBI Banca in 2015 to oversee its relaunch as former management left amid a judicial probe.

"(Chairman) Gianni Mion and (Deputy Chairman) Salvatore Bragantini express their deepest regret for Francesco Iorio's decision," the bank said in a note.

The bank will hold a board meeting on Tuesday to appoint the new CEO.

Reporting by Valentina Za

