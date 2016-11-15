FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Top euro zone banks to start getting bail-in targets in 2017: SRB
November 15, 2016

Top euro zone banks to start getting bail-in targets in 2017: SRB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone's largest banks will begin to find out next year how much equity and debt they need to issue for writing down, or 'bailing in', in case of default, the head of the body responsible for bank resolutions said on Tuesday.

"We will refine our policies on consolidated MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) targets in 2017 and we will start to set MREL at an entity level within the banking groups in the SRB’s remit," Elke Koenig, chair of the Single Resolution Board, said.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa

