7 months ago
UniCredit shareholder Cariverona sells 0.5 percent stake
January 11, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 7 months ago

UniCredit shareholder Cariverona sells 0.5 percent stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Unicredit bank logo is seen on top of the headquader at the Porta Nuova district downtown Milan , Italy, March 10, 2016.Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit's (CRDI.MI) shareholder Fondazione Cariverona has sold an 0.5 percent stake in the lender on the market, the banking foundation said on Wednesday in a statement by a spokesman.

Fondazione Cariverona sold the share in "several recent sessions", the statement added, cutting its shareholding to 2.2 percent from 2.7 percent.

The statement added that the banking foundation was still assessing its moves with regards to UniCredit's upcoming 13 billion-euro ($13.7 billion) cash call.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Giulia Segreti

