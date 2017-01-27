FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
January 27, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 7 months ago

UniCredit to set conditions of planned cash call next week: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Unicredit bank logo is seen on a banner downtown Milan, Italy, May 23, 2016.Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) will decide next week the price and other conditions of a planned 13 billion euro ($13.9 billion) capital increase, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The source said the board meeting could take place on Feb. 1 or 2, allowing the lender to launch its cash call as soon as Feb. 6.

UniCredit, the country's largest bank by assets, will launch the share offer to boost its capital base as it embarks on a restructuring plan under new CEO Jean Pierre Mustier.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Paola Arosio and Steve Scherer

