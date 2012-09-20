EU's Barnier seeks compromise with Germany on bank supervision

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Commissioner Michel Barnier, who is at odds with Germany over his proposal to give the European Central Bank (ECB) powers to oversee all euro zone banks, said he would try to find a compromise with Berlin.

Speaking to reporters in the German capital, Barnier said: “Of course I will work on a compromise with Berlin and other European capitals.”

The basis for a compromise would be an extensive decentralization of banking supervision, he said, while underscoring the need for an integrated overall system in order to restore financial stability in the euro zone.