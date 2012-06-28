FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish PM says vulnerable euro zone states should issue covered bonds
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 28, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Finnish PM says vulnerable euro zone states should issue covered bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone countries under market pressure could issue covered bonds, which are backed by government assets or concrete tax revenue streams, to help calm markets, Finland’s Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said in a statement on Thursday.

Katainen’s proposal comes as European Union leaders gather in Brussels to discuss long-term deeper future integration of the single currency area and, possibly, more short-term steps to address the escalating sovereign debt crisis.

“As one practical step, vulnerable member states could issue covered bonds to access markets with lower interest rates,” Katainen said in the statement.

“Covered bonds are backed by government assets or by tax revenue earmarked to service the bonds. This is what Finland did in a difficult economic situation in the 1990s and it is standard practice for banks today,” Katainen said.

Greece, Ireland and Portugal have already been cut off from market financing and Spain and possibly Italy could be facing the same fate as investors worry about their ability to repay their large public debt.

Rome and Madrid have called for the euro zone’s bailout funds, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to intervene on the market to lower their borrowing costs.

“The EFSF or ESM could stand ready to intervene in the primary market to facilitate successful issuance of the covered bonds,” Katainen said.

“This, together with strong policies by the member states concerned, would be important to ensure the stability of the euro area,” he said.

Reporting By Luke Baker, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.