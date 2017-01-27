FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key euro zone inflation gauge tops 1.8 percent, in region of ECB target
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 7 months ago

Key euro zone inflation gauge tops 1.8 percent, in region of ECB target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man receives several 50 euro bank notes from an ATM in this illustration picture taken in Zurich January 16, 2015.Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - A key market measure of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone broke above 1.8 percent on Friday for the first time in more than a year, in the region of the ECB's near 2 percent target.

Signs of stronger economic growth globally, a pick-up in inflation and expectations of large fiscal spending under new U.S. President Donald Trump have all helped push euro zone inflation expectations higher in recent weeks.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, a market measure of the euro zone's long-term inflation expectations tracked by the European Central Bank, rose EUIL5YF5Y=R to its highest level since December 2015.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie

