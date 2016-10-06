FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Gauge of long-term euro zone inflation highest since June
October 6, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Gauge of long-term euro zone inflation highest since June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flags are reflected in a window at the European Council building, a day before an E.U. heads of state summit in Brussels March 12, 2008.Thierry Roge

LONDON (Reuters) - A key market measure of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone rose on Thursday to its highest level since June, following a surge in oil price to near four-month peaks.

Oil prices were in sight of a 2016 high on Thursday after U.S. data showed a drop in crude stockpiles, confounding expectations for an increase and easing oversupply fears.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, a market measure of the euro zone's long-term inflation expectations tracked by the European Central Bank, rose above 1.38 percent EUIL5YF5Y=R, its highest level since June 23.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie

