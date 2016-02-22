Irish bond yields rise as election uncertainty looms

LONDON (Reuters) - Irish government bond yields rose on Monday, underperforming euro zone counterparts, amid concerns that an election on Friday could produce an inconclusive result.

Support for Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny’s Fine Gael party held steady in an opinion poll on Monday but his coalition government remained some way short of the support needed to stay in office.

The yield on Ireland’s 10-year government bond rose 3 basis points to 1 percent IE10YT=TWEB, underperforming euro zone equivalents that were flat to lower on the day.

The Irish/German 10-year yield spread DE10YT=TWEB was at 80 basis points, its widest in more than a week.

“The rise in Irish yields is a function of political uncertainty related to the election at the end of the week,” said Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Mizuho.