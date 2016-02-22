FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish bond yields rise as election uncertainty looms
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 22, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Irish bond yields rise as election uncertainty looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Irish government bond yields rose on Monday, underperforming euro zone counterparts, amid concerns that an election on Friday could produce an inconclusive result.

Support for Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny’s Fine Gael party held steady in an opinion poll on Monday but his coalition government remained some way short of the support needed to stay in office.

The yield on Ireland’s 10-year government bond rose 3 basis points to 1 percent IE10YT=TWEB, underperforming euro zone equivalents that were flat to lower on the day.

The Irish/German 10-year yield spread DE10YT=TWEB was at 80 basis points, its widest in more than a week.

“The rise in Irish yields is a function of political uncertainty related to the election at the end of the week,” said Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Mizuho.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.