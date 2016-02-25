ECB's favored inflation gauge hits record low under 1.40 percent

The European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference next to vice president Vitor Constancio (L) at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone long-term inflation expectations fell to record lows on Thursday, fuelling bets on more monetary policy easing by the European Central Bank and pegging core euro zone government bond yields near 10-month lows.

Sliding oil prices have helped drive inflation expectations lower and analysts say the fact they remain depressed even though oil prices show signs of recovering is worrying.

The five-year, five-year euro zone breakeven forward EUIL5YF5Y=R, which is closely watched by the European Central Bank and measures where markets expect inflation forecasts for 2026 to be in 2021, hit a record low of 1.38 percent.

It has fallen about 30 basis points since the start of the year as the fall in crude prices and concerns about China’s economy prompt investors to scale back inflation expectations.

One-year inflation swaps EUHCPT1Y=ICAP are at minus 0.16 percent, while 30-year inflation swaps are at 1.46 percent EUHCPT30Y=ICAP, suggesting expectations for inflation over a longer period also remain low.

Oil fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday LCOc1, highlighting the task the ECB faces in pulling inflation back toward its target of just below 2 percent.

Euro zone consumer prices grew 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, the European Union’s statistics office said on Thursday, revising downward its earlier estimate of a 0.4 percent rise.

“We’re open minded to the view that the ECB could do more in March because the correlation between oil and inflation has weakened,” said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

“When oil falls, inflation expectations trend lower but on days where oil spikes up like yesterday, inflation expectations still trend lower and this could be worrying for the ECB as it suggests additional underlying factors may be at play.”

Against a backdrop of weak oil prices, heightened concerns about global growth and recent turmoil in financial markets, expectations for further ECB easing continue to underpin demand for bonds.

German 10-year Bund yields were 1 basis point lower at 0.13 percent and in sight of Wednesday’s 10-month lows of 0.128 percent DE10YT=TWEB. French and Finnish 10-year bond yields were also anchored near 10-month lows set the previous day.

The ECB is widely expected to cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.4 percent on March 10 and economists polled by Reuters say the size of the bond-buying scheme could be extended by 10 billion-30 billion euros a month. Its monthly asset purchases are currently 60 billion euros.

“Further easing is something everyone is expecting and lower inflation expectations point to a bold move,” KBC strategist Piet Lammens said, adding he did not think the ECB could do much more in terms of its quantitative easing program.

Expectations that the deposit rate could be pushed deeper into negative territory have had a knock-on impact across the euro zone.

Research from Swiss wealth manager Pictet shows a record 45 percent of German government debt on the shopping list of the ECB’s asset-purchase program is ineligible because the bonds yield less than the deposit rate.