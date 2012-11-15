FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi urges spending cuts over tax hikes
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 15, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

ECB's Draghi urges spending cuts over tax hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The best way for governments to tighten up their budgets is through spending cuts rather than tax increases, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“The ideal fiscal consolidation ... must be focused on spending cuts and not tax hikes,” Draghi said in a speech at Bocconi University in Milan.

“It is essential that (this consolidation effort) is perceived as credible, irreversible and structural to have impact on sovereign debt spreads,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said all euro zone countries, including Germany and France, must reform their economies and work harder if they want to keep up their living standards. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Lisa Jucca, writing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.