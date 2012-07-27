Bundesbank pours cold water on ECB bond buy hopes

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Bundesbank dampened expectations for further action by the European Central Bank on Friday by upholding its resistance to the ECB buying bonds, a day after ECB President Mario Draghi raised expectations such a move could be on the cards.

Draghi sent a strong signal to markets on Thursday that the ECB was preparing further policy action, saying that the ECB was ready, within its mandate, to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, referring also to inflated borrowing costs, which some saw as a hint the bank could revive its bond purchase program.

The Bundesbank, which opposes the ECB’s Securities Markets Program (SMP) because it treads too close to the central bank’s ultimate taboo of state financing, said on Friday it was still not in favor of such a step.

“The Bundesbank continues to view the SMP in a critical fashion,” a Bundesbank spokesman said “The mechanism of bond purchases is problematic because it sets the wrong incentives.”

The ECB has spent more than 210 billion euros on government bonds, having bought them in the secondary market.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski said Draghi’s words were interpreted too enthusiastically, and he should have maybe been more careful.

“Bundesbank comments are confirmation that this is not going to happen, that the ECB is not going to play Santa Claus.”

The ECB has hardly used its bond purchase program since Draghi took office in November and would prefer to hand the job over to the European rescue fund, but the concern is that the fund would not be big enough and run out of steam too soon.

One way to boost the bailout fund’s firepower would be to equip it with banking license so it can tap the ECB for funding, which ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said had merits - breaking ranks with his colleagues.

Draghi and others have rejected this option and the Bundesbank said on Friday such a step would be against EU rules.

“A banking license for the bailout fund would factually mean state financing via the printing press and would be a fatal route, which therefore is prohibited by the EU treaty,” the Bundesbank spokesman said.