Eurogroup chair to canvas support for extending his term

Minister of Finance of Netherlands and President of the Europgroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem gestures at a news conference during an informal meeting of Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN) in Riga, Latvia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The head of the group of finance ministers of countries that use the euro will see if there is support for him to extend his mandate during visits to Berlin, Paris and Rome next week, an official familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, will visit the capitals of the three largest euro zone economies, meeting all three finance ministers as well as the French prime minister and the German deputy chancellor.

While an extension of his term, which ends on July 21, is not officially on the agenda, the official said the matter would likely be raised at the meetings, confirming a report on Dutch TV.

Spain’s finance minister, Luis de Guindos, is regarded as the front-runner to succeed Dijsselbloem, with many arguing that the next president should come from one of the southern countries most hit by the euro zone’s debt crisis.