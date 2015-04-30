FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup chair to canvas support for extending his term
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 30, 2015 / 9:10 PM / in 2 years

Eurogroup chair to canvas support for extending his term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Minister of Finance of Netherlands and President of the Europgroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem gestures at a news conference during an informal meeting of Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN) in Riga, Latvia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The head of the group of finance ministers of countries that use the euro will see if there is support for him to extend his mandate during visits to Berlin, Paris and Rome next week, an official familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, will visit the capitals of the three largest euro zone economies, meeting all three finance ministers as well as the French prime minister and the German deputy chancellor.

While an extension of his term, which ends on July 21, is not officially on the agenda, the official said the matter would likely be raised at the meetings, confirming a report on Dutch TV.

Spain’s finance minister, Luis de Guindos, is regarded as the front-runner to succeed Dijsselbloem, with many arguing that the next president should come from one of the southern countries most hit by the euro zone’s debt crisis.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.