Euro zone consumer confidence stabilizes in June

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence stabilized in June, after an increase in May, European Commission figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale was -19.6 in June, little changed from -19.3 in May.

In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment was also roughly stable, at -19.5 from -19.4 in May.

Consumer spending makes up more than half of euro zone economic output, but households have been squeezed by wage cuts, government spending freezes and record joblessness.