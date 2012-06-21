FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone consumer confidence stabilizes in June
June 21, 2012 / 2:32 PM / 5 years ago

Euro zone consumer confidence stabilizes in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence stabilized in June, after an increase in May, European Commission figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale was -19.6 in June, little changed from -19.3 in May.

In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment was also roughly stable, at -19.5 from -19.4 in May.

Consumer spending makes up more than half of euro zone economic output, but households have been squeezed by wage cuts, government spending freezes and record joblessness.

Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
