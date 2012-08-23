Euro zone August consumer confidence falls more than expected

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell more than expected in August from July, a European Commission estimate released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale was at -24.6 in August, down from a revised -21.5 in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected August confidence to be -21.75.

In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment was down to -22.6 in August from -20.2 in July.

Consumer spending makes up more than half of euro zone economic output, but households have been squeezed by wage cuts, government spending freezes and joblessness.