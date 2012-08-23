FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone August consumer confidence falls more than expected
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 23, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

Euro zone August consumer confidence falls more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell more than expected in August from July, a European Commission estimate released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale was at -24.6 in August, down from a revised -21.5 in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected August confidence to be -21.75.

In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment was down to -22.6 in August from -20.2 in July.

Consumer spending makes up more than half of euro zone economic output, but households have been squeezed by wage cuts, government spending freezes and joblessness.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski. Editing By Sebastian Moffett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.