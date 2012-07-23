FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone confidence falls more than expected in July
July 23, 2012 / 2:22 PM / 5 years ago

Euro zone confidence falls more than expected in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell sharply in July, the European Commission said on Monday, as households worried about rising joblessness, recession and government cutbacks in the 17-nation bloc.

Consumer confidence fell to -21.6 in July, from a revised -19.8 reading in June and worse than the 20.0 reading expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment was -20.3 in from -19.7 in June, the Commission said.

Consumer spending makes up more than half of the euro zone’s economic output, but households are being badly squeezed by wage cuts, government spending freezes and record unemployment.

Euro zone leaders want to lift stalled economic growth and employment after 2-1/2 years of crisis and austerity, but the bloc has little immediate cash to invest and faces the longer-term challenge of falling productivity and an ageing workforce.

The International Monetary Fund sees the euro zone’s economy, which accounts for almost a fifth of global output, shrinking 0.3 percent this year, with modest 0.7 percent growth next year.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield

