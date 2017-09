Customers shop in the F&F clothing department at a Tesco Extra supermarket in Watford, north of London August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose more than expected in February against January, European Commission data showed on Thursday.

The Commission said in a monthly flash estimate that the indicator improved by 1.8 points to -6.7 this month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement only to -7.55.