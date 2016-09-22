FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Euro zone consumer confidence edges higher in September
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

Euro zone consumer confidence edges higher in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A visitor walks past an escalator at the Printemps department store in a shopping district in Paris, France, November 23, 2015.Eric Gaillard

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose as expected in September, data showed, ending a three-month fall and indicating consumer concern over the economic outlook as a result of Britain's vote to quit the EU could be easing.

The European Commission estimated the consumer confidence indicator rose to -8.2 points in September from -8.5 points in August, confirming economists' expectations. In the wider European Union of 28 countries, confidence improved by 1.3 points to -6.4 points, a Commission statement said.

"September’s slight increase in euro zone consumer confidence reinforces belief that the UK’s Brexit vote is not weighing markedly on euro zone economic activity for now at least," IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer said.

"The situation could change in 2017 when the UK likely formally starts divorce proceedings."

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.