Greece prepares legislation on reforms to appease EU/IMF lenders
April 27, 2015 / 5:42 PM / 2 years ago

Greece prepares legislation on reforms to appease EU/IMF lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is preparing draft legislation with reform proposals promised to the country’s EU/IMF lenders, the finance ministry said on Monday, as Athens scrambles to strike a deal with the creditors to unlock cash.

The move to legislate the reforms appeared to be the latest effort to bring new momentum in the painfully slow negotiations. The lenders have demanded that Greece show it is committed to implementing reforms by passing them through parliament.

The bill will cover fiscal issues, tax reforms and public administration reforms, television media licenses and a tax on TV advertisements, the finance ministry said.

It said the bill was discussed at the first meeting of a new team named to handle talks with lenders at a political level.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington

