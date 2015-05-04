FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Deputy PM, ECB's Draghi to meet on Tuesday: govt official
#Business News
May 4, 2015

Greek Deputy PM, ECB's Draghi to meet on Tuesday: govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in Frankfurt on Tuesday, a Greek government official said on Monday.

Talks on an interim funding deal between a reshuffled Greek negotiating team and representatives of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF have been under way since Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who is coordinating Greece’s negotiations with its lenders, will also attend the meeting, which will take place in the evening, the official said.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou

