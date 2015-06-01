Germany's Gabriel says hopes for Greece deal soon

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday he hoped there would be a quick conclusion to talks between Greece and its creditors over Greek reform efforts.

“I believe that all the proposals are now on the table and we can only hope that those holding political responsibility, also those in responsibility in Greece, will use the little time that is still left to reach decisions,” he said in Berlin.

Greece and its European creditors have agreed on the need to reach a cash-for-reforms deal quickly as Athens missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline to reach an agreement to unlock aid, sources close to the talks said.

Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund (IMF) creditors have been locked in talks for months on a reforms agreement. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks.

The pressure has intensified in recent days as Athens faces a payment to the International Monetary Fund on June 5 as well as the expiry of its bailout program on June 30.

Last month Gabriel warned the Greek government that Greece could only get further funds if it carried out reforms.