Germany expects speedier Greek debt talks with new team in Athens

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry expects talks between Athens and its partners over a debt deal for the country to speed up following a decision by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to reshuffle the team handling the negotiations.

“We have new working structures in Athens. We expect that this will lead to an acceleration of the talks,” finance ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told a regular government news conference, adding it was too early to say when to expect a deal.