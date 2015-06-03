FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece, lenders to decide on Greek debt talks not Germany: government spokesman
June 3, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

Greece, lenders to decide on Greek debt talks not Germany: government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - It’s up to Greece and its lenders to reach any agreement to disburse frozen aid to Athens and not the leaders of Germany and France, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The decision (...) will not be taken in talks between the chancellor, the French president and Mr Tsipras, but will be taken in an agreement that must be decided among the three institutions and the Greek government,” Steffen Seibert said at a regular government news conference.

Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted France’s Francois Hollande, Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde for the late night talks on Greece in Berlin on Monday.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum

