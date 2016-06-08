FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to recommend release of aid tranche to Greece - document
June 8, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Germany to recommend release of aid tranche to Greece - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will recommend that the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund releases the next tranche of aid to Greece, according to a letter from Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn to the budget committee seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The budget committee will discuss the release of 10.3 billion euros ($11.7 billion) in credit later on Wednesday.

Last week Greek lawmakers approved a set of extra measures demanded by international lenders to receive further bailout funds and cheap bank funding from the European Central Bank.

Reporting by Gernot Heller and Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Madeline Chambers

